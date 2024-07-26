by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz defends McLaren

After the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren came under fire for its race management in the final stint. The Woking team stopped Lando early Norris (in second position), favoring the latter in the fight with his teammate Oscar Plates. After theundercutNorris hesitated to give the position back to Piastri, only doing so in the final laps.

The result is that McLaren has obtained a one-two, but paradoxically dissatisfied both drivers. Piastri saw his first victory in F1 “overshadowed” by Norris’s behavior, and the latter – feeling like he is fighting with Max Verstappen for the World Championship – fears that the seven points lost could be decisive. A former teammate of his – Carlos Sainz – he however defended McLaren (for whom he raced in the two-year period 2019-2020) and even applauded the team for the huge progress of the MCL38.

Sainz’s words

“Personally I think you are very hard on McLaren. I think if you look at where the team was a year and a half ago and where they are now, it’s something to be admired: only they have achieved these results. With the way they have developed the car and the team, they have put themselves in a position where they can even consider fighting for the championship. Those seven points from Hungary could be somewhere else, not just at the Hungaroringalso because they started the season perhaps further behind than they wanted“, these are the words of the Spaniard in Spa.

“Personally, I really admire Andrea Stella, the way he manages the team, the way he manages every situation, the way everything seems calm in McLaren, even if you push them to fight for bigger goals. But I think they are going in the right direction and that at the moment they are the strongest team in Formula 1so hats off”, added Sainz. “When I left McLaren a few years ago I had the feeling that they were on the right track. I thought it was only a matter of time before they were McLaren again. In the last year they have shown their strength.“.