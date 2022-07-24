Inevitably, the crucial episode of the French GP for Ferrari was the sensational mistake by Charles Leclerc, who finished his Sunday against the barriers while he was in command of the race. A mistake difficult to digest for the Monegasque talent, which is coupled with the mistake of Imola, when Leclerc spun while trying to chase Sergio Perez to snatch the second position.

As happened in the past, # 16 of the Cavallino was extremely honest in front of the cameras, taking all the responsibility for the error upon himself and also calculating the points lost by Verstappen for his own responsibility: 32, or about half of the current gap that separates the standard bearer of the Maranello team from the reigning world champion. However, the whole world of Ferrari drew close to Leclerc, starting with his teammate Carlos Sainz, author of a perfect GP today. The Spaniard was able to recover from 19th to fifth and without a few too many mistakes by the team he would probably have been able to reach the podium.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 after the race, the former McLaren standard bearer tried to ‘cheer up’ Leclerc from a distance, underlining how errors of this kind can happen to everyone and ‘predicting’ some inattention on the part of Verstappen as well. “I haven’t talked to Charles yet – said the Spaniard – but we all make mistakes. I made them at the beginning of the season and people were very mean to me, because they seemed like stupid mistakes. But trust me, driving these cars to the limit isn’t easy. We are pushing a lot and taking a lot of risks – concluded Sainz – and such a mistake can happen once a year, or even twice. It will also happen to Max at some point in the season“.