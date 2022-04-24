There is really no peace for the very unfortunate Carlos Sainz, who no longer seems to be able to find the way out of the tunnel of troubles and errors in which he has slipped. After the retirement in Melbourne and the mistake in Friday’s qualifying on the Imola circuit, this time it was the Bendata Goddess who turned her back on the Iberian driver in the Santerno race.

Having started badly on the ‘even’ row, as well as his teammate Charles Leclerc in front of him, Sainz found himself at the Tamburello corner alongside the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. The Spaniard seemed to have taken the position, but as he completed the corner he was touched on the left rear wheel by the Australian’s car. Inevitable, on the wet asphalt and with the tires still not well in temperature, the spin.

Ferrari # 55 stood still in the gravel, while Ricciardo, albeit with difficulty, managed to leave again. In the confusion, Mick Schumacher’s Haas also spun, but he too was good and lucky in being able to restart. In the collective chaos of turn-1 there was not even a slight rear-end collision by Bottas against Ricciardo, just as the native of Perth ended off the track together with Sainz. However, the Alfa Romeo driver did not suffer particular damage to the front nose.