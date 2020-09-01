Spaniard Carlos Sáinz (Mclaren) expressed his confidence in the work carried out with his team for the Italian Grand Prix that takes place this weekend at the Monza circuit, “to ensure that we can maximize the performance of the car.”

“The high-speed characteristics of the circuit often offer overtaking opportunities, especially on the first variant, so we should be looking at an exciting race“explains Sáinz in his team’s press release.

“After the Barcelona race I was expecting another clean weekend in Spa (Belgium), but unfortunately I couldn’t start the race on Sunday,” recalls the Madrid driver.

“It is very frustrating to look back and see all the points that I have lost this season due to different problems, but I prefer to look forward and invest all my energy in the challenges and the races that remain,” says the McLaren driver in the note press release from your team.

“I feel good in the car and I’m sure my luck will change if we stay focused and keep working hard.”, says Carlos Sáinz, who admits that “luckily I don’t have to wait long to get back in the car, as we are heading directly to Monza for the start of a double Italian race”