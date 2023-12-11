Sainz, the anti-Red Bull

If it hadn't been for the victory of Carlos Sainz in the Singapore Grand Prix, the 2023 season would have brought back the unique signature of Red Bull, winner of all the other 21 GPs on the calendar. Consequently, the Spaniard has averted the hypothesis of a 100% victory for the Milton Keynes team, but that's not all: while Formula 1 is now enjoying the winter break, the Ferrari driver is looking at the next championship with particular optimism.

The possibilities of recovery

Just like President John Elkann, the 29-year-old also believes that the 'Red' can recover for 2024, to the point of closing the gap with Red Bull: “I think that should be our realistic goal – he declared in an interview reported by racefans.net – if we succeed? Only time will tell. But I want the team to think it's possible, because I believe it is“.

Full optimism

To demonstrate that progress can be feasible, Sainz also gave the example of his former team, McLaren, this year protagonist of a surprising leap in quality during the ongoing championship: “McLaren was able to take these steps during the season – he added – I'm perfectly confident that Ferrari can do it during the winter break. I trust this team and the ability we have at home to turn the situation around. There are still circuits where we are three tenths on pole compared to Red Bull. It's just that it's a very specific feature of the car that's really good. We just need to make it more versatile.”

What inherit from the SF-23

Despite having lost the challenge with Mercedes for the Constructors' vice-champion title, Ferrari was the team that achieved the highest number of podiums (9, tied with McLaren) among all the teams, behind Red Bull alone, just like for the pole positions, seven. As a driver, Sainz finally indicated what the strengths of the SF-23 would be that he would like to have back on next year's car: “Definitely the straight line speedperformance in braking and those in the 90 degree or short-term bends – he concluded – also there driving on the curbI think it's a strong point. The 2023 car has very, very strong points, but I think if we want to have a good car all year round, maybe we need to give up some of these strengths to make sure we are fast everywhere, above all in competition. I think that in the race we need to concentrate on understanding what we are doing to this car, what we are doing to the tires that does not allow us to compete in the race at the level of Red Bull and McLaren. In Brazil or Austin, for example, it was clearly seen that we didn't have the race pace.”