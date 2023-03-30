A surprise to be the fourth force in Jeddah

Ferrari arrives in Melbourne with the awareness of having to suffer at the start of the 2023 season. If in Jeddah the hope was to experience a different weekend compared to the difficulties encountered with tire degradation encountered two weeks earlier in Bahrain, the disappointment suffered in Saudi Arabia leaves no room for further optimism. The SF-23 was built with an aerodynamic concept that is not proving to be competitive enough compared to the one on which the Red Bull RB19 is based, a philosophy that was partially taken up by the Aston Martin AMR-23 which represents the big surprise of this 2023. Sainz admitted that being the fourth force in Jeddah was a surprise for the Ferrari.

It takes more than a month to cure SF-23

“We’re not as competitive as we expected, especially in the race, it’s a bit of an aspect that we’ve been carrying with us from last year – he has declared Carlos Sainz on the occasion of the media day on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix – the positive thing is that we know where and how to intervene because we have data that clearly shows it. It’s not a matter of a race or a monthit’s more of a process that requires medium and long-term timescales”.

Competition performance research

While waiting for the news on which the Ferrari men are working hard in Maranello, Carlos Sainz explained that the immediate goal is obviously to find competitiveness in the race since it is the session in which the championship points are awarded: “In Bahrain and Saudi Arabia it was clear that race pace was our problem – added the Spanish rider – we’ll look for a balance and set-up that will safeguard the race because it’s not possible to be two tenths off pole on Saturday, but eight tenths off a lap on Sunday. We have to find a compromise.”

The program in Melbourne

During the Italian night, teams and drivers will take part in PL1 starting at 03:30. Then the second free practice session will start at 07:00. Same times between Friday and Saturday for PL3 and Qualifying, with the latter that could be affected by the rain which would represent a not indifferent unknown factor. Also the Grand Prix will start at 07:00 in a weekend in which F1 and MotoGP share the scene since the World Championship is busy in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit when it is evening in Europe (the Sprint will start at 20:00, the Race at 19:00).