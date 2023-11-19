Ups and downs

It can’t be said that the weekend in Las Vegas was boring for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari Spaniard, who on Friday found the rear of his SF-23 disintegrated due to a manhole and on Saturday competed with Charles Leclerc for the fastest time in qualifying, was once again a protagonist of the race this Sunday , although perhaps not in the way he hoped. In fact, at the start, in an attempt to recover positions, Sainz ended up spinning after hitting Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Madrilenian therefore found himself in last position after turn 1 and had to begin a tiring comeback which still allowed him to climb up to sixth place overall.

Looking at the result achieved by his teammate and thinking about the ten positions of penalties collected However, due to an accident that occurred a few minutes after the start of PL1 and was not due to him or the team, it is inevitable that the Ferrari driver’s glass appears half empty. He confirmed it himself speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the GP: “Starting in the middle of the pack this was a very difficult race – Sainz admitted – characterized by little grip and cold tyres“.

Missed opportunity

“I did several lockouts and found dirty air in front – continued the #55 of Ferrari – and I had no grip on the inside of the track, which was also dirty. Starting again practically last we managed to recover up to sixth place, but nI’m not very happy because I saw that the car had the pace to be able to fight for the podium or for the victory. Unfortunately that’s how it went“.

“This is a weekend to forget – concluded the Iberian – but at least we got eight points for the team by finishing in sixth place and these were important. We are now only four points behind Mercedes, which is nothing. We will go to Abu Dhabi with the desire to beat them even after what happened this weekend“. In the Drivers’ championship, however, Sainz is now fourth, tied with compatriot Fernando Alonso.