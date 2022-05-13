The 2022 season has so far been lacking in satisfactions for Carlos Sainz, at least if you compare the results of the Spaniard to those of his teammate Charles Leclerc. In fact, Sainz, who in 2021 in his first year at Ferrari had surprisingly beaten the Monegasque in the drivers’ standings, is now 51 points away in the standings. Not only that: in all the races completed by both drivers, Leclerc has always been ahead of the Iberian driver. In total, the native of the principality a has collected two wins and four podiums in five races, against the three podiums – winless – and two retirements of the # 55. Sainz certainly made several serious mistakes, just think of the race in Australia or the many accidents that saw him protagonist in free practice, but he was also unlucky in some circumstances: one above all the start of the race in Imola.

Combining all these elements with having raced the entire 2021 World Championship at the wheel of a car unable to compete for victory, Sainz has now reached 27 GPs with Ferrari without ever having won a race. The former McLaren driver is reluctantly targeting a negative record that belongs to the Swedish Stefan Johansson in Maranello. Between 1985 and 1986, the native of Växjö competed in the Cavallino 31 GP suit without ever managing to seize a success. In the same period of time, his teammate at the time, Michele Alboreto, was the first to pass under the checkered flag on two occasions. To Sainz’s advantage, however, there is the great competitiveness of F1-75 and the length of the current seasons, which allow him to have more opportunities to be able to triumph in the race.

Sainz can then draw inspiration from the precedent of Eddie Irvine. The Northern Irishman, who arrived in Maranello together with Michael Schumacher in 1996, took three full seasons and 50 GPs to find his first victory in the red. This came in the first race of the 1999 season, in Melbourne. Then that year, also thanks to the Kaiser’s injury, Irvine won four overall successes and nearly won the world title, which then went to Mika Hakkinen. The wait was even longer Jean Alesi, idol of Ferrari fans. The Frenchman was left with a dry mouth with the red suit he wore from 1991 until mid ’95, when he obtained in Canada, in Montreal, the only triumph of his career. But Sainz probably won’t have to wait that long.