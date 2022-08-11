There first time never forget. That of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Maranello, then, was very special. The Monegasque found himself in front of the Ferrari headquarters at the age of 12 and was accompanied by a family friend employed inside the facility, but he did not enter. “So I sat in the parking lot for two hours and tried to imagine what the inside of the venue was like. In my mind I imagined admiring a structure similar to the one seen in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with the Umpa Lumpa running around “the memory of Leclerc confessed to the magazine GQ.

Definitely more mature and concrete the first visit of Carlos Sainz in Maranello, even if his is also shrouded in a veil of mystery. The Spanish driver, in fact, was still under contract with McLaren, a team for which he raced in 2019 and 2020, convincing Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to focus on the 1994 class who grew up in the Red Bull youth program to complete the pair of pilots together with Charles Leclerc in place of Sebastian Vettel.

“It was a secret expedition – the story of Carlos Sainz – because I had to wait for my contract with another team to expire. In the end I entered from the back ”. Now obviously the Madrid-born can cross the thresholds of the Gestione Sportiva from the main door, also because he has already obtained the renewal of the contract until 2024. The awareness of being one of the two drivers of the most coveted team in the world is what allows him to immediately cancel sadness following unhappy results or episodes: “When I feel tired or in a bad mood without knowing why I always tell myself that I am a Ferrari driver”.

This status – and the parallel growth of F1 in terms of popularity also thanks to the TV series ‘Drive to survive’ made by the colossus Netflix – obviously entails honors, but also burdens, visibility and popularity that must not turn heads and distract a driver from keeping the accelerator pedal is firmly pressed every time he takes to the track: “The number of people who recognize you on the street has increased, there are more sponsors, events, photo shoots, more autographs, more risks of distraction”.