At Ferrari, the cover man on the eve of the Imola home weekend is certainly Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has returned from two races won in the first three rounds of the season and is the lone leader of the drivers’ standings with 34 points clear of the second, the Mercedes standard bearer George Russell. The news of the contract renewal of Carlos Sainz for another two seasons, however, he also brought the spotlight back to the Spaniard, who came out with broken bones from the weekend in Melbourne. Sainz, however, has already shown that he has the ability to get up after the (few) missteps committed one of his great strengths. Precisely for this reason, speaking with journalists on the eve of the GP of Emilia Romagna, the # 55 gave the impression of having already removed the ‘zero’ of the last race.

“It wasn’t a great weekend because there were a lot of external factors, but you need to be able to react in the best possible way. Sooner or later a mistake had to happen, I arrived from I don’t know how many consecutive races in points. This will make me stronger. Better than it happened at the beginning of the season, I can learn and put the experience to good use for the next 20 races “, Sainz’s analysis of the ‘Down Under’ events. The contract renewal was not a surprise for the former McLaren, but the certification of the good work done. “Ferrari is now not only the best team in F1, but also the best team to be in at the moment. We are winning a lot, we have the fastest car on the track in most of the sessions. Signing a two-year deal with the best car on the track is positive. I have always felt in the middle of the fight and with 20 races still to go anything can still happen“Commented the Madrid native.

Sainz’s never-hidden goal is to succeed in win the world title. His first competitor, however, is his boxmate, currently unstoppable. But the son of art is firmly convinced that he has the qualities necessary for beat Leclerc: “What I do know is that I don’t miss much [per essere al livello di Charles]. I fought for pole in all races. I missed maybe a tenth in Q3. I miss a little, this keeps me motivated. Charles did an outstanding job with this machine. He is making a difference as a driver, but I don’t feel far away. I know I am facing a very strong challenger, but even if I am not completely comfortable with the car yet I am still close by. As soon as I can make that click, everything will become easier “ he concluded.