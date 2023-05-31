Sainz, the warmth of home to forget Monaco

It was certainly not a Monte-Carlo GP to remember for Carlos Sainz, who after a great first free practice session went into a wall on Friday afternoon and didn’t make an impact in qualifying as he could and should have. Thus forcing yourself into a run-up race which in Monaco forces you to stand in line. For the Spaniard there was also some controversy with the Ferrari wall, guilty – according to him – of having chosen the wrong strategy in the first pit stop, but in the post-race statements Sainz took his responsibilities especially on the timing of the second stop, which was necessary to mount intermediate tyres.

For Ferrari it is good that we race immediately, in order to forget Monte-Carlo with a good performance at Montmeló, where Sainz is motivated even more than usual for logical reasons.

Sainz’s words

The Spaniard, who has always scored points in Formula 1 at his home race, presented the Montmeló race like this: “Spain is a land of motorsport with many circuits scattered throughout the country. My first races I ran in a kart track in my city, Madrid, but soon after I started to ride a lot since I was busy in the national championships. Instead, my first laps in a single-seater were done on the Jarama circuit, also near Madrid. I remember that I was with my instructor, the professional pilot Maria de Villota, and for this too I will keep that day in my mind forever. She was a great athlete and a great person, and so since she sadly passed away (2013) I always have her logo – a star – with me on her helmet. I am very happy that I was able to arrange it Grade CS55 also this year in Barcelona. The Spanish fans are obviously very special to me and it’s great to have a sector dedicated to them. There’s only one flaw: it’s too small! However, I know that even outside those grandstands there will be many supporters cheering me on and making this home match even more unique. It’s not easy for a Formula 1 driver to explain what it’s like to race in your own country, I’d just say it’s very special. To all the fans I would like to promise my best efforts to offer a good show on the track and bring home a great result“.

The new layout

The edition scheduled for this weekend will also be the first without the chicane in the last sector since 2007. The Ferrari driver applauded this throwback: “I think the show will get better and therefore I fully support the decision of Formula 1 and the organizers to return to this layout. Not that there was anything wrong with running the chicane, but I’m happy to try this configuration and curious to see how times and strategies will change in the race“.