by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, expectations for 2024

Carlos Sainz he is preparing to lead his last year as a Ferrari driver, and he intends to finish in the best possible way. It is difficult to say in mid-February what objective the Red team and the Spaniard can aspire to, but they are aware that they have worked hard to overcome the defects of the SF-23 and get closer to Red Bull. The word “World Championship” is never uttered: Sainz is someone who likes to keep his feet on the ground and judge the potential of a car only once it has taken to the track together with the competition. However, one objective is clear: to improve the number of victories in 2023.

Sainz's words

“Looking at this year, I would like to get more than one victory, I believe this is the goal of the whole team, including myself. We did everything we could to catch Red Bull and even though they will be very strong (it is said that the RB20 is already 1″ faster than the RB19, ed.) Ferrari may be able to fight for more victories. Whether we get them or not, let's wait for the first race: after Bahrain I can tell you how many victories we can get in the season“, this was Sainz's comment in the press conference with the media, including FormulaPassion.

“Obviously, with the new season I have a new opportunity, I hope to have a more competitive car, with greater performance, which allows us to shine more especially in the race. With a better car in the GP we can have better races, better strategies, better tire management, more overtaking. Last year I had to defend myself a lot“.

The tire wrench

To obtain better races the key is always the same, namely more effective tire management: I am confident for 2024. I have seen the Ferrari mentality, the work done in recent months to develop this car. We want a more drivable car, we want fewer difficult moments on the track, with better tire management: we hope that this work will give us results. As for the driving, I will adapt and try to go as fast as possible. The shakedown? Everything went great. Nothing strange happened, which is always good news. I think it's easy to be confident at this stage of the season as everyone has only seen their car, with no times“.