Sainz and Audi, the Spaniard denies

Rumors have spread in Spain this week about Carlos’ possible departure Sainz towards Audi. The Madrid driver’s contract with Ferrari ends at the end of 2024, this has not prevented the emergence of various speculations already for 2026, when the house of the four rings will enter Formula 1 with his team.

On the one hand, Sainz is amused by the speculation about him, on the other hand he is embittered, because he considers them inventions without any foundation.

Sainz’s words

“It surprises me enough that this is being talked about in 2023 for 2026 when I don’t even have a contract for 2025. It amazes me that people make this stuff up“, commented the Spaniard. “This on the one hand makes me laugh, on the other hand it makes me angry, because in the end they come out invented speculations and not checked before posting. My intention is to stay at Ferrari for many years“.

Why did the speculations about Sainz come out

The connection between Sainz and Audi actually has a family origin. The father of the Ferrari driver – two-time WRC world champion – races for the Audi Sport Team in the Dakar Rally and Carlos Jr. himself followed him on the route in the last edition. Furthermore, the Germans will enter Formula 1 with a certain degree of ambition, and will not be satisfied with stopgap solutions: wanting to win immediately would be a gamble, but Audi reiterated that the goal for 2026 will be to take home some podiums. We therefore need a top driver who is ready. The identikit of the ideal candidate led to several alternative solutions to Sainz, for example that Lando Norris which in 2026 will be in its prime, is due to expire in 2025 and will very unlikely have won anything important for that year, considering McLaren’s difficulties with the new generation of cars.