Carlos Sainz added a 0 of the Belgian race due to a touch at the start in which Oscar Piastri hit him on the side. Either because of an excess of aggressiveness from the Spaniard, who “turned as if there was nobody” according to the McLaren man, or because of the Australian’s excessive optimism, the truth is that for both it was an incident that prevented them from ending the weekend in good spirits. mouth taste.

“Seeing how the car was and how Charles (Leclerc, who was 3rd) worked, we would have been in the fight to fight for the podium for sure with me too. It is clear that in turn 1 there is a lot to lose and little to gain, a shame, “the Spaniard resigned himself. There have been too many problems in these months and Sainz, like many others, need a break. «The summer break is good. We all need a ‘reset’ and come back with our batteries recharged”, the Spaniard vented.