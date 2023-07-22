Hoax Sainz

A derby decided by two thousandths. Such was the distance that separated Fernando Alonso from Carlos Sainz in Q2 of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, on the tortuous and difficult Hungaroring circuit. The new qualifying format, with the tire compounds required in Q1 (hard), Q2 (medium) and Q3 (soft) has claimed excellent victims right from the start. George Russell, with Mercedes, was in fact unable to overcome the cut in Q1.

For Sainz, the insult was atrocious given that not only Alonso, with the Aston Martin, was ahead of him by just two thousandths, but the Alfa Romeo standard bearer, Zhou Guanyu, did three thousandths better than the Ferrari standard bearer. A three-way sprint on the wire that cost the Madrilenian dearly. At this point, tomorrow Sainz will only start from the 11th starting position, moreover on a circuit known for its difficulty in allowing overtaking.

Race uphill

Q2 for Ferrari fans was a bitter cup to drink if you think that it was his teammate Charles Leclerc who actually put Sainz out of the top 10. The Monegasque was virtually eliminated, but managed to pull off a perfect lap towards the end of the session which allowed him to overcome the trap, putting the sister SF-23 #55 out of action instead.

In 2021, precisely in Hungary, Sainz obtained his second career podium as a Ferrari driver, benefiting from the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel. A feat which, unfortunately for the Spaniard, seems difficult to repeat tomorrow afternoon.