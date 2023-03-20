Gedda, Ferrari only sixth with Sainz

Disappointing race, in no uncertain terms, for Ferrari. In theory, the Jeddah track, with its straight sections and slightly abrasive asphalt, had to meet the SF-23. And instead he slammed reality in Ferrari’s face: the car can fight for the front row on Saturday, but it is a result that then vanishes in the race; in today’s one, the Reds proved to be the fourth force, behind not only Red Bull but also Aston Martin and Mercedes. The best result went to Carlos Sainzbut clearly sixth place cannot satisfy the Ferrari driver too much.

Sainz’s words

“On a personal level it was certainly the best weekend, but in the second stint of the race with the hard tyre I think I did all that could be done, and physically I wasn’t 100%. In this stint we saw that we are a step behind and that we need to improve. On two tracks with different asphalts we struggled in the race to keep up with the pace of the Aston Martins and the Red Bulls, and therefore it is the confirmation that we need to improve and we need developments. I am convinced they will come, but we need time, e at the moment this is what we have“, these are the words of the Spanish to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

Surprising Ferrari, but in a negative way

“It was a surprise to be so far behind: on Friday when we saw the race pace we were convinced we had the pace to be second strength. Instead today, for various reasons, our direct rivals were faster than us, and we need to understand why. It happened on two different tracks, and this confirms that we are not where we would like to be, we need to improve and there is a lot of work to do“, he added Smooth Operator. “In the last stint with the hard one, we could see that the degradation was still there and we can’t keep up with the Mercedes and Aston Martins, despite pushing“.