by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz welcomes Binotto

It is no mystery that there is a relationship of esteem between Carlos Sainz and Mattia Binotto. The Reggio Emilia native strongly wanted the Spaniard in Ferrari, protagonist of the first and only change of lineup happened during his four-year tenure as team principal, and the driver himself is grateful to the engineer for giving him a great opportunity to demonstrate his potential.

Now that Binotto is back in F1 taking the reins of the Audi project, many believe that Sainz wants to go to Sauber in 2025 despite the car’s current poor competitiveness. Of course, Binotto’s arrival makes this destination more attractive, but as we have always reported, Sainz’s priorities are called Red Bull and Mercedes: he will wait until the last moment, and only when the last glimmer of hope closes will he seriously evaluate the second-tier options. Sainz also made it clear in the press conference in Belgium that Binotto’s arrival will not affect his evaluations that much.

Sainz’s words

“Can Audi become an opportunity for me again? Not really.I think my future is still a matter of discussion and very careful analysis. There are changes within various teams that I am also considering for next year, certainly the various changes can also affect the driver market. I am giving myself time to make this decision, precisely to analyze all these changes without giving too many clues“.

“Mattia has the experience needed to build a team that becomes a top team. He has been at Ferrari, he has that experience and I think he can bring that to Audi: I am sure he is a great asset for them and I am convinced that is why they hired him and obviously I wish him the best.