The first season in red went beyond common expectations for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard finished 2021 in front of his most popular teammate Charles Leclerc – with four podiums to his credit and fifth place overall in the standings – proving that the Cavallino was right to bet on him for his revival project after two subdued seasons. Today, on the eve of a season that will present numerous changes in the technical regulations, Sainz aims to do even better, despite the pressure to represent such a prestigious brand is not so simple and without a psychological impact.

“In Ferrari you feel much more pressure and a more demanding program takes place with many appointments on the track, which make the whole season even more stressful. – reiterated the Madrilenian – At the same time, But I keep reminding myself that I am living a dream, which is to drive for the best team in Formula 1, in addition to the most historic one.It is a desire that I have since I was a child, and that today has come true: in this way, I go to the track on the weekends always with a certain emotion and with a lot of energy, trying to learn and improve myself to make sure that, in the event that the possibility of fighting for the world championship with Ferrari arrives, I will be as prepared as possible “.

A general awareness that allowed the Iberian to be able to achieve certain results during 2021, with the aim of being able to repeat or improve in the coming season: “All of this has given me a good balance this year – he added – and it allowed me to take another small step as a driver, and to finish the season at the top. I am now ready to take on any challenges that come in 2022“.