Team principal Mattia Binotto had already said it: 2022 will be needed to definitively solve the problems with the front tires of the Ferrari. In France, at Paul Ricard, the Reds missed the points and suffered enormous graining problems. From what emerged from the first analyzes carried out in Maranello, one of the main causes was identified in the circles, unable to dispose of excess heat. But the regulatory freeze does not allow to touch this area, so we need to study some moves that can only stem the problem. Carlos talks about it Sainz in the press conference of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari tire problems, Binotto: “They can be tackled next year”

“I don’t think we have sure answers on what happened last Sunday at Paul Ricard. We have certainly investigated thoroughly, and it is also interesting to see how such a large team comes together and tries to give everything they have to reduce and solve these problems. In the short term, I believe we can reduce the problem, in the medium to long term – instead – we aim to solve it, trying various solutions. It will be interesting, it will give me a lot as a driver, it will show me the way to improve all together, as a team. I will try to be involved in these three days with the whole team ”, said the former McLaren.

“I am very disappointed that my two most important qualifying, Portimão and Le Castellet, did not translate into points on Sunday. In these races it was very difficult to drive with the front tires. Under normal conditions I would have led the scrum package and finished around fifth, but for some reason this year it seems like it’s harder to have a totally clean weekend. We have weaknesses in the race, yes, and even if we do great qualifying it doesn’t mean that we will have an easy life on Sunday.. At Paul Ricard the front counted a lot, here it is much more balanced. But if it rains, then the front tires will count more here too. So I don’t know if we will suffer as in France, it will depend on the weather conditions and the ability to solve our problems in the short term“Concluded Sainz.