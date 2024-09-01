Delayed parking

Ferrari’s last Monza did not end on the podium Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard from Ferrari, who nevertheless had a good race and result very useful in slowing down Oscar Piastri when the McLaren driver was chasing Charles Leclerc, he tried the same strategy as his teammate but with less happy results, despite having started the second stint several laps after the #16. Paradoxically however, Sainz indicated precisely in this difference in length of the first part of the races the move that played to his disadvantage.

“We were out maybe five or six laps too long at the beginning – Sainz admitted speaking to the media present in Monza, including FormulaPassion.it – because it cost me six or seven seconds of race time to stay out.” The future Williams driver had immediately thought of staying on the one stop strategybut he hadn’t imagined that Leclerc could do the same: “I thought that the others who had pitted on lap 15 would have pitted again and that I would have been the only one with a pit stop. Then later I understood that a pit stop was possible for them too, especially for Charles who had pitted so early”.

On equal terms with McLaren

Despite the regret, however, Sainz sportingly applauded the team and his garage mate: “Congratulations to the team, because I think we got the strategy right today and the weekend despite facing a very tricky Monza. We came out with a win and a fourth place“. The Spaniard then also highlighted how Ferrari was able to do race ‘tied’ to McLarenindicated by all as the big favourite.

“We had a real race against the McLarens – added the Spaniard – I think having the slipstream makes the difference here and I think I lost it around the 15th lap. After that I could feel the difference and how slow you become without it [scia]. However It was nice to see that we were fighting on equal terms with the McLarens.. At the same time, however, it is ‘only’ about Monza – warned Sainz – and a very particular Monza. We will have to wait to see more normal tracks to understand if this update has really turned our season around and if from now on we will fight for victories“.