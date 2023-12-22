by STEFANO OLLANU

Sainz, fourth year in Red

Arrived at Ferrari in 2021 with a two-year contract, Carlos Sainz has obtained a contract renewal for the same duration, which will end at the end of 2024. And team principal Frederic Vasseur has made no secret of his intention to continue working with the Spaniard, so much so that he is discussing a contract with his driver further extension of the agreement.

Radio paddock talks about a possible new two-year contract for the 29-year-old driver from Madrid, who has always been consistent since his arrival in Maranello, where he achieved 2 victories, 5 pole positions and a total of 16 podiums. Sainz expects a step forward next year and made no secret of it in the exclusive interview with Dazn Spain: “I ask for a car to win in 2024. Whether we win or not, only God knows. I ask to be able to start every weekend thinking I can win.”

Sainz and Leclerc

Carlos Sainz also underlined his level, compared to that of his teammate: “In every race Charles and I are within half a tenth of each other, we are always close. He has great ability in the flying lap and also in the race in recovering and gaining positions at the start. We are a great couple.”

The Spaniard's words reveal his desire to continue with Leclerc in Ferrari: “We are two riders who get along very well and I think that for the team, having two who push each other is ideal. There is healthy competition between us, but the priority is always the team. Personally I try to bite when I have to and control myself when necessary control me“, concluded Sainz.