Charles Leclerc 104, Carlos Sainz 53. This is the balance in the Drivers’ standings between the two drivers of the Ferrarirespectively first and fifth in the drivers standings, among them the ranking includes in second position Max Verstappen at 85, Sergio Perez third at 66 and George Russell fourth at 59. The gap so wide between Leclerc and Sainz is easily explained given that in Melbourne and Imola the former McLaren driver did not cross the finish line.

In Australia the Spaniard was the protagonist of a driving error on the second lap dictated by too much enthusiasm in trying to recover after a Qualifying between bad luck (the red flag in the first run) and errors and an unhappy start with hard compound tires. In Imola, on the other hand, the start on a wet track made the first variant of the Tamburello ‘dangerous’ with Daniel Ricciardo hitting Carlos Sainz sending him into a spin, an unfortunate episode judged by the Race Commissioners to be a simple race accident.

In the other three races in which he crossed the finish line, Carlos Sainz always finished on the podium, second in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia and Miami. At the beginning of 2022, the driver who grew up in the Red Bull youth program found less confidence in driving the F1-75 than Charles Leclerc, as evidenced by other incidents such as the one recorded in Miami in the first free practice session. Carlos’s father, Sainz senior, recently quantified the gap between his son and Leclerc in a couple of tenths (i.e. those who have more or less always separated the two drivers in qualifying), which is exclusively due to trust with the car.

Carlos Sainz still firmly believes he has a chance to reassemble the gap in the standings to play for the world title: “Real Madrid took five minutes, I still have 17 games”, said at the press conference referring to the comeback in the second leg of the Champions League where at the Bernabeu Real Madrid (Carlos’ favorite team) took the match against Manchester City to extra time (then winning) with two goals from Rodrygo in the minutes of recovery. The Ferrari driver is convinced that the empty jokes will also come for rivals: “I made two zeros, the others will do them too”.