by VALERIO BARRETTA

The “sacrificed” Sainz

Carlos Sainz he will start this season separately at home, but for this reason he will not make Ferrari lack professionalism. A hard worker highly appreciated by the pit wall and mechanics, the Spaniard will contribute to the growth of the SF-24 as he did with McLaren in 2020 (when he had already signed with Ferrari to be the post-Vettel team) and in parallel will conduct negotiations with the teams which do not yet have a driver for the 2025 season.

Sainz's words

Smooth Operator he has not yet decided his destination, which will happen in a few months: “I don't know my next team yet. I have some time to decide which one it is. As I said previously, there are many options. We will make this decision in the coming months. I think I said I wanted to sort out my future before the first race, but now the scenario has changed a lot, as you can imagine.“, these were his words in a press conference at which FormulaPassion was present.

“I think the process will be longer, but I can rest assured that when I make the decision I will have given myself enough time and enough information. Can the discussions about the new team influence the work on the track? I believe it is absolutely impossible to separate one thing from anotherbut my goal from now on will be to do well in Bahrain, without managing the season“, he concluded.

Sainz's future

Sainz, as he himself admitted, would have preferred to have a more defined contractual situation at the start of the World Cup, and instead he will start the tests without a signed contract. The Spaniard, however, is in no hurry, because he knows well that he is one of the most valuable pieces on the market: on his trail are Mercedes and Sauber/Stake (with a clear window on Audi in 2026), but also Aston Martin if Fernando Alonso were to leave.