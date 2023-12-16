by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, what a mockery in Las Vegas

Las Vegas was a wasted opportunity for Ferrari. That time, however, it wasn't the car's fault, an error by the drivers or the smudges on the wall, which were drastically reduced compared to the past. If Ferrari missed out on a double podium in Nevada it was due to that manhole relieved that he tore up Carlos Sainz's SF-23 in the first free practice of the weekend. The FIA, after having given the OK to a track which evidently had gaps, through the Race Direction even penalized the Spaniard on the grid for having replaced the battery, further demolishing his weekend complete with mockery for the Ferrari who would have had to pay a whopping 1,225,000 euros in damages. Sainz returned to what he calls the most bizarre incident of his career.

Sainz's words

“It gave me a major blow, because the manhole cover hit the front part of the frame also taking the seat area. I was in shock, the blow was like an explosion. And if you see the images from the outside it actually looks like the car explodes. But thank God nothing happened to me. Without a doubt it was the strangest thing that happened to me in my career“, these are his words in an interview with the sponsor Banco Santander.

“What happened to me in Las Vegas is something that shows how this sport must continue to work, because no one in F1 agreed with this penalty and was happy with this situation. What if I saw the manhole? No, I have not seen him. First of all it was a night free practice session, ed being dark it couldn't be distinguished well from the asphalt“.

“Frustration in these moments is very difficult to manage, especially when you are very competitive and work hard to prepare for a race. Suddenly things happen like in Las Vegas, where a manhole breaks and basically destroys your car, ruining your last two races of the year. I couldn't have done anything differently, it's more the fault of the circuit or the FIA, but even so they penalize you by giving you ten positions on the grid, so you have to start from further back even if you've shown that you're from the front row“.