The Spaniard was optimistic: “Canada has shown that we are on the right track even if the track factor counted. I thank everyone in Maranello who worked hard to let us have updates in time for this race”

– zeltweg (Austria)

The Austrian GP will be yet another check for Ferrari. The Cavallino, which will have innovations above all in the design of the nose, must confirm the good performance shown in Canada, where there was more consistency and competitiveness on the pace compared to previous races, especially Spain. Carlos Sainz junior said he was optimistic but also cautious, because there is also the concrete possibility that the poor tire degradation inherent in the Montreal track, including the lack of fast corners under support, had a significant influence on the good performance seen in the ‘last GP.

See also America has a great squad to be one of the favorites for the 2022 Opening title injection of confidence — “Canada was certainly a good boost for the team – said Sainz – the pace was good even if in perception we finished in fourth and fifth place. For the team, however, it was an injection of confidence. The car manages the tires better and this has allowed us to use simpler strategies. We focus on improving the pace more and more, hoping to see Ferrari more and more often, which performed well in Montreal.” Further help should come from the innovations brought by the Cavallino in this GP.

step forward — "We expect another step forward in the right direction – said Sainz – in Maranello there was a great effort to get these updates on time, the people at the factory worked overtime and we congratulate them for this effort, I can just promise that we will try our best to make them work better. How much do we expect them to make in terms of lap time? I'll tell you after we try them. Red Bull catchable? The gap with them is big, it's not realistic to think of taking them with an update. Spain has opened up a window of development opportunities for us, we can certainly get closer, but thinking about taking them is a bit optimistic".