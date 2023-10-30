From the first row in qualifying to the second row in the race

There Ferrari comes out of Mexican Grand Prix with only one driver on the podium, Charles Leclerc, who came in 3rd place just ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz. An overall disappointing result for the Maranello team, which on the circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ he had conquered the front row in qualifying with the Monegasque on pole followed by the Spaniard who, this season, still remains the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a race.

Sainz’s difficulties

However, Verstappen’s lightning-fast start, the contact between Leclerc and home idol Perez, and the negative restart after the suspension of the race due to Magnussen’s accident further complicated the plans of Ferrari and Sainz, who was nevertheless good at defending himself in the second away from the initial attacks of Russelltook to the track with the medium tire as opposed to the tough used by Spanish: “Today’s it was a long and hard racein which I had to constantly manage tires and temperatures – commented – considering our pace I think the result is the best that could have been achieved. Both starts were quite chaotic, but we managed to stay calm and implemented the one-stop strategy we had chosen before the red flag. Ultimately we scored some good points for the team and now we focus on the next race, in Brazil with the Sprint format.”

The differences in the race with Mercedes

In interviews with Sky Sports F1the Spaniard was even clearer on Ferrari’s weaknesses in comparison to the characteristics of the two rival teams: “It wasn’t a good race – he added – we clearly saw that in the race we lack something compared to Red Bull and Mercedes. On Saturday we took pole, giving three tenths to Mercedes, while today the latter gave us three per lap. It becomes difficult to keep up with them: with Russell we managed it, while with Hamilton it was impossible, but that’s how it is. The first stint was very tough with the average already damaged from the warm-up lap as I had to lift my foot to manage the engine temperature. In the second stint we corrected the balance and with the hard tire we were a little faster, but nothing special. The problem is that Mercedes can afford the average because they make the tires last longer than us. If we leave with the averages we don’t reach the end, unlike them. We are trying to improve for next year on this aspect with the different characteristics of the car, because this year’s does not have the same flexibility as the Mercedes.”