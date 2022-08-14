In the last few weeks before the summer break, Sebastian Vettel, perhaps the biggest fan of F1 history among the drivers on the grid this year, enjoyed giving a show on the track on the sidelines of the Grand Prix with some historic cars. The German of Aston Martin in fact drove the legendary Williams FW14B at Silverstone, brought in 1992 to conquer the world title by Nigel Mansell, while in France, on the Paul Ricard circuit, he rode in an Aston Martin dating back to 1922. For it is not uncommon for Circus pilots to engage in special events, during race weekends or even external events, in which they are given the opportunity to drive vehicles that have written the history of motorsport.

Generally when such occasions arise i driver they are happy to be able to grasp them. Sometimes, however, there are difficult moments to manage, in which even a simple performance turns into something dangerous: this is the case of the accident that occurred in Charles Leclerc during an exhibition run this year in Monte Carlo with Niki Lauda’s Ferrari 312T4. The red driver lost control of the car – thanks to a brake problem – and spun against the walls that delimit the track. An unfortunate accident, in no way caused by Leclerc, but which could have had extremely serious consequences. This episode made Leclerc’s current teammate in Maranello reflect a lot, Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard, confiding in the official F1 site, has in fact expressed some perplexity about this type of special events. “I had the opportunity to [provare una vecchia Ferrari] in the past – said the Iberian driver – e this always gives you an insight into what this sport was like a long time ago. But my mind is split in half, because I ask myself: why risk it? Seriously, why? ”. Sainz to substantiate his reasoning then took the example of what happened to his box mate in Monte Carlo: “You are in the midst of an opportunity for Ferrari to win the championship. Why risk being in a situation like the one that happened to him [Leclerc]?“.

At the same time, however, Sainz, true ‘racer’ it is hard to think of not pushing the accelerator pedal to the maximum even if you are behind the wheel of ‘historic’ vehicles. “I also tell myself: when will I ever have the opportunity to drive these cars again? So, every time I get into a classic Formula 1 car, I have these two things in mind. And if I jump into a car, I push it to the max. I don’t know how to get into a racing car, put your elbow out of the window and drive. I have no idea how to do it “concluded the Spaniard.