To win you need to be perfect: a concept that Carlos Sainz he explained several times to journalists’ microphones, also because the opponent to beat is called Red Bull, a team that leaves us nothing to chance and is used to winning. Not to mention the progress of Mercedes, which arrived after the TD039 directive, an aspect to be evaluated to establish the hierarchies for 2023. It is clear that next year too the first three teams will be the usual ones, and Sainz has no desire for the Ferrari occupies the lowest step of the podium, a result risked with a 2022 from the initial barrels and a finish without bite.

The Spaniard pointed to Ferrari i improvements which are needed to compete at the highest level next season: “We need to improve the execution of the races. The departure, for example, has created great problems for us this year“, commented a Sky Sports UKreferring to a headache that the technicians have taken over but can only replace this winter.

“I had a problem with the clutch all weekend in Abu Dhabi, it cost me a position over Lewis Hamilton and I lost five or six seconds of race time in that fight I had with him“Sainz continued. “Another aspect to put in place obviously concerns the strategy and choosing the right tires for Sunday. That’s something we’re working on for next year, then of course there’s it development. We want to beat Mercedes and Red Bull, so we have to develop more of them“.