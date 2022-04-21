Carlos Sainz and Ferrari together until 2024. The renewal of the contract is now official, and comes on the eve of the race weekend in Imola (here the GP times). The Spanish driver, who made his Ferrari debut in 2021, therefore extended his contract for two years, a decision that had already been in the air for some time and that was communicated by the Maranello team on its social channels.

An important moment

–

The renewal comes at an important moment for the Spaniard, called to react after the withdrawal of the Australian GP to get closer to his team-mate Charles Leclerc, the current world leader. “I am delighted with the renewal for another two years with Scuderia Ferrari – commented Sainz – Wearing these colors and representing this team is a great honor for me. Ferrari is back fighting at the top again and will give everything to fight for both sides. titles”. Sainz, who in recent weeks has collected the trust of both team principal Mattia Binotto and ds Laurent Mekies, will thus have more motivation to get on track and fight for victory in a GP that is already exciting for the colors of Maranello