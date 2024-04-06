Sainz and Alonso, in a fist for the podium

Nobody could beat the usual one. Max Verstappen has five out of five, at least on Saturdays, and barring maximum surprise, he will also be the winner again this Sunday in Suzuka. The Dutchman had no rival in a much calmer Japanese Grand Prix qualifying than Friday's free practice sessions, since the low temperatures were not as scary as then.

Verstappen's pole position was not at all unexpected, far from it, nor is it unexpected to see Carlos Sainz fourth and Fernando Alonso fifth, on a day in which we had to wait to see if George Russell, a possible rival for the podium of the Spaniards, was it sanctioned or not.

Although Verstappen did not cause a surprise in the first attempt, there was a moment when it seemed that this was going to be a Saturday of true glory for Alonso. The Asturian started the second time, with Sainz sixth and somewhat away from the leading times.

However, the news was below. Russell left the pits unsafely and hindered Oscar Piastri, who was close to being eliminated. The FIA ​​resolved it hours later with a 5,000 euro fine for the Mercedes team. Those eliminated were a disastrous Lance Stroll, who was again portrayed in front of Alonso, along with Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.