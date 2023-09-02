Max Verstappen was not satisfied yesterday after the second free practice session for the GP of Italy. The leader in the standings was unable to complete a lap without encountering other cars. Partly because of this, Verstappen did not get further than fifth place. Today Verstappen still has the 3rd free practice in Monza to practice for qualifying later today.

Early in practice, Verstappen goes for a fast lap on the soft tyre. Of course we don’t know how much petrol Verstappen has on board, but he is a lot faster than the competition. Pérez comes closest. He is half a second slower than his Dutch teammate. Hamilton follows shortly after.

Who is fastest behind Red Bull?

Every race weekend the question is who can get closest to Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. After McLaren’s big step, that could be four teams: McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes. Aston Martin seems to be lagging behind in the development battle. The three remaining teams alternate week after week as best of the rest. Although there is also another team knocking on the door: Williams.

In the 3rd practice at Monza, Alexander Albon is closest to Verstappen’s time. Albon is riding on the new medium tires that time and even makes a mistake in that lap. Just like last year, Williams is eagerly awaiting the race in Italy. Later he improves his time on the hard tyre. So don’t rule out Williams and Albon later this afternoon.

The philosophy of the Williams is aimed at minimizing air resistance and as much speed as possible in a straight line. Albon has proven in recent races that Williams has worked on a set-up where the cars cut through corners well.

Prediction for qualifying

We estimate that Red Bull, Mclaren, Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes will compete for the places behind Verstappen. At the end of the session it will become clear which of these teams is fastest over one lap. That team is Ferrari.

With a few minutes to go, Ferrari shows its strength. Carlos Sainz dives under Verstappen’s time. Leclerc is also well underway, but he has to abort his lap. In the second Lesmo corner, Leclerc comes out too wide and puts his left front wheel in the gravel. Sergio Pérez can no longer set a time at the end of training. Several Red Bull mechanics are working on the floor of the RB19.

Verstappen is still trying to pull in the fastest time, but has to accept that that is not possible now. Sainz is 0.086 seconds faster than Verstappen. Leclerc joins fourth. He is half a second slower than his teammate.

The comparison between Sainz and Verstappen shows that the Ferrari is faster on the straights and the Red Bull in the corners. Perhaps Leclerc and Pérez can still play a significant role by granting a slipstream to their teammates. We will get the answer to that statement between 4 and 5 pm when we qualify. See you later!

Results of the 3rd free practice in Monza

Sainz Verstappen Hamilton Leclerc Alonso Russell Magnussen Hulkenberg Albon Perez Stroll Lawson Tsunoda Piastri Sergeant Bottas Norris Ocon zhou Gasly

What time does F1 start at Monza?

Saturday

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM