The Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and professional golfer Justin Thomas they were the first winners of the Netflix Cup, which just concluded at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas representing a one-of-a-kind event. The two champions hoisted the cup together in the post-match ceremony and Thomas celebrated by drinking from the cup, while when it was Sainz’s turn, the trophy fell and broke.

For the record, in the exciting challenge, the first live broadcast of a sporting event by Netflix, Thomas and Sainz defeated the couple formed by Tony Finau And Pierre Gasly in the “closest-to-pin” competition on the last hole, after the four-team field had been halved at the end of the eight holes of match play.

The first edition of the competition which brought together Formula 1 drivers and PGA golf professionals was followed by a large audience who found the original challenge entertaining even if the game was interrupted by an incursion by animal rights activists from Peta.

There were also awkward situations such as, for example, on the first tee, four players started at the same time and then ran towards their golf carts, following the “race course” (instead of the designated path) invading the fairway to reach the their balls. In the hustle and bustle to reach the greens, golfer Rickie Fowler drove the cart with F1 driver Lando Norris as a passenger. The trophy then shattered.

The fun race was part of the events surrounding the Heineken Silver Formula 1 Grand Prix Las Vegas of the weekend.