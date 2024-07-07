Top 5 Not to be Underestimated

The little consolation for the Ferrari in the British Grand Prix she arrived with the 5th place Of Carlos Sainzauthor of a race absolutely incomparable to that of his teammate Charles Leclerc, both for the final result and for the efficiency of the decisions taken at the ideal moment for the right tyre compound to fit in the constantly changing weather conditions of Silverstone.

Pit stops and flawless calls

Certainly not a satisfactory outcome for the Spaniard, who won his first F1 race on this very track, again with Ferrari in 2022, but taking into account the strategies implemented with the team, the comment of the son of art is decidedly clear: “I didn’t expect the first 10-15 laps – he admitted to Sky Sports F1 – I tried to stay close to Piastri with the DRS, but the McLarens were too fast and I couldn’t stay there. From there on it was honestly one of the best races we’ve done since I’ve been at FerrariWhy We made all the calls to the pits or to stay out with the slicks well. I’m sorry we weren’t so fast, because today when the track got wet and we were on slicks we managed to catch Max in mixed conditions, and I thought the podium was possible. But after that, in full wet or full dry, we were not fast”.

Podium not far away

A positive comment that adds to the one released during the post-race press conference, during which he further specified the work carried out with the team already during the weekend: “To be honest, I had studied the weather conditions and everything else a lot with my engineers, so I was very confident, going into the race, that I would be able to make the right choices today. – he confirmed – We did some good laps in FP1 and FP2 to evaluate the conditions and today we were completely ready, and we had a perfect race, All the calls were pretty much right, as were all the tyres and all the radio calls, and it’s just a shame that we weren’t quicker in the first part of the race, in the splits or quicker at the end, because I feel that we would have been 100% fighting for the podium or the win todaybut we are also very happy with the fastest lap at the end”.

For Sainz, as for Ferrari, it is still a 5th place at the end of a series of difficult weekends for the Prancing Horse, especially after the arrival of the new package in Barcelona which did not bring the hoped-for results: “It is clear that it is not enough – he added – we basically have the same car as Imola and from there everyone has done an upgrade and probably added a few tenths to the car, while we had to go back and we lost two or three months of performance gain in the wind tunnel and performance that we could have added in these three months, so it’s clear that we haven’t taken the right path recently. It seems to me that today it was at least a back-to-basics approach. We’re back to a car that we know went well in Imola and we just need to improve it from here on, but unfortunately our rivals are clearly one step ahead of us.”. An element underlined once again to Sky microphones: “We are finding our way again, we have understood what we did wrong and what was the wrong direction we took. Now we need more time in the tunnel and in the factory to fix the new package that really brings us performance, and not the problems we had in the last races.”