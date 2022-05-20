Ferrari and Red Bull have already started the media ‘war’ with the calculator in hand on the subject of budget capa very delicate issue which, as pointed out by the team principal of the Maranello team Mattia Binotto since the eve of the championship, risks distorting the season if the expenditure ceiling set at 142 million dollars (140 + one extra for each race over twenty on the calendar) was not respected or bypassed by some team to continue updating the car.

Mattia Binotto said that according to Ferrari’s estimates Red Bull it has already spent much more than the Italian teamHelmut Marko responded in kind, pointing out that in reality from the calculations of Milton Keynes the situation at the accounting level is quite similar between the two teams because unlike Ferrari in Red Bull no accidents have been recorded, while Carlos Sainz has already two occasions lost control of the car damaging his F1-75.

The absence of TecPro barriers outside the Miami ‘funnel’ chicane gave Ferrari, Alpine, Sainz and Ocon a double problem. On the occasion of the press conference held yesterday on the eve of the home Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz admitted: “I think at this point they should give us a solid explanation as to why these Tecpro barriers weren’t protecting that curve. In the end, the balance was of two riders with a sore neck and two severely damaged frames“.

Expanding the discourse to the physical health of the drivers is a topic of debate within the paddock that sees the drivers objectively put to the test by the 2022 cars. George Russell, for example, due to porpoising declared that he had never had a so severe back pain as in this early season: “I had an accident at a relatively low speed and in any case less severe than other much more serious accidents I have had in the past. I shouldn’t have hurt myself like that. I asked that they put a barrier in Tecpro at that point but they replied that it was not needed because it was a completely anomalous accident that would not very unlikely have occurred again. Instead it happened to Ocon shortly after – added Sainz – I think there is something to talk about. On this it is about how the characteristics of these new cars are likely to pay severe consequences to the neck and back of the drivers. I’ve never been so rigid “.