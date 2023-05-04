Need a ‘help’

“My second career win? I think it’s close, but I think this year we need some help, in quotes, from Red Bull.”. With these sincere and ruthless words released to the Spanish site Brand Carlos Sainz perfectly summed up the moment the Ferrari team is experiencing, torn between the progress made over the weekend in Baku – two pole positions and two podiums, one in the Sprint and the other in the actual ‘GP’ – and the awareness of how in terms of performance, especially in competition, Red Bull is still a long way off. In Azerbaijan, the boxmate of the Iberian driver, Charles Leclerc, shone, but Sainz, currently fifth in the drivers’ championship standings, wants to raise his head already in Miami.

Baku encouraging

“In Baku I didn’t have my best weekend – acknowledged the 28-year-old from Madrid – but Charles’ pole position gave the team a good feeling and a great motivation, because since Australia we are going in the right direction. I had great pace in that race and Charles had great pace in Azerbaijan, but we still need to improve the pace, which is our weak point. I hope to find getting better in Miami, because this is not what I expect of myself“. Just under a year ago, at Silverstone, Sainz won his first GP as a Formula 1 driver. To reach a possible encore already this season, a misstep made by Verstappen and Perez, who dominated the championship up to now, will be needed.

Encore hunt

“We didn’t need to last year [degli errori Red Bull] because we could win thanks to our car – added Sainz again – although I think we can still beat them in some races this year. I think I can win another race this year as there are still many circuits to go. I don’t know when it will be, but it is possible“. In the meantime, the former McLaren driver, despite his double fifth place in Baku, is currently staying ahead of his teammate in the championship standingsthanks to the two withdrawals in four race weekends suffered by Leclerc.

Teamwork

However, teased on this topic, Sainz canceled any hint of a possible internal rivalry, underlining how both he and the Monegasque talent are working to make the SF23 progress: “I can say that I have an excellent relationship with Vasseur – said Sainz again – And for both Charles and me the priority is to bring Ferrari back to victory. When two riders have this in mind, the internal struggle takes a back seat. I can assure you that the amount of hours we are putting into the simulator, meetings with the engineers and every detail to put the car together with Ferrari, pleases Fred and puts him at ease“.