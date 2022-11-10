The Brazilian Grand Prix represents not only the penultimate round of the 2022 season, but also the first attempt to redeem the Ferrari after a performance to forget in Mexico. A goal also reaffirmed by Carlos Sainz in the press conference reserved for the drivers, during which the Spaniard underlined not only the problems encountered at altitude in the last test, but also his own technical experience in his first year at the wheel of the Red.

Retracing the championship, the number 55 admitted that he had spent a complex moment at the beginning of his adventure in Maranello, which was then gradually resolved with a lot of success in the British Grand Prix, his first victory with Ferrari and before his career. : “The first part of the season was difficult for me – Sainz admitted – Why I couldn’t fit in the car. Then it went better, but there were still reliability problems. Later we found the pace, and thanks to the great work done by the engineers I was able to learn a lot. Mexico was an anomalous game, but now we are focused on the last two. We want to find the pace to fight with Red Bull and Mercedes. The goal is to have clean weekends to better prepare for 2023 ″.

Speaking of goals and objectives to be achieved in the near future, Sainz also stressed the importance of the title of vice-world constructors champion that could conquer Ferrari. The Cavallino in fact, he presents himself in Brazil with a 40-point advantage over Mercedes, and with the desire to defend his position without devoting himself to other aspects that have invested Formula 1 and its direct rivals in the last period: “We are aiming for 2nd place in the constructors, and this represents the our priority – he added – I would say this is the thing that mattersbeyond the arguments that can be made about budget caps, wind tunnels, etc. “.