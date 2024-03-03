Entourage and mechanics celebrated the Spaniard

At the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz obviously reached Parc Fermé to begin the ceremony which finally took them to the podium. Also due to the new provisions established by F1 aimed at allocating more space to the VIPs invited to the GP, it was not easy for the Red Bull and Ferrari mechanics to find space to immediately celebrate Verstappen, Perez and Sainz and the TV shots did not the 'segment' manned by Sainz's entourage and mechanics was never framed, giving rise to bold speculation on the fact that no member of Ferrari had gone to Parc Fermé to celebrate Sainz's podium.

The online edition of the Spanish newspaper Brand points out that obviously Sainz was not 'alone' at all in Parc Fermé given that first of all there was the manager 'Caco' (Carlos Onoro) and the mechanics of the Ferrari SF-24 #55. The TV shots followed Carlos Sainz in the foreground as he headed towards the scales to measure his weight and never showed the area of ​​Parc Fermé where the 'Sainz-boys' had gathered.

Ferrari then showed up in full force under the podium to celebrate Carlos Sainz's third place, as well as all the members of Red Bull who in turn had struggled to reach the Parc Fermé immediately due to the traffic jam that had been created 'because' of the reserved 'box' experiences to VIPs.