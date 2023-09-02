The two Cavallino riders rejoice after the feat at Monza. Carlos: “I knew I had some margin to make it, fantastic fans.” Charles: “A bit disappointed for me, but nice for the Spaniard. The slipstream in Q3 didn’t help me”. Vasseur: “Pole milestone”

Appetite comes with eating, especially if you drive a Ferrari at Monza and start from pole position. Shortly after the Monza feat in qualifying, Carlos Sainz Jr he was already eager to leave for the race, obviously with the aim of staying where he deservedly finished. “I’ll do my best to keep the first position – he said to the fans as soon as he got out of the car – even if the goal is still the podium”. An incredibly hard-fought session: “A very intense qualifying, especially in Q3 – said Sainz – on the last lap I knew I had the margin to get pole, in the end it went the way I wanted. As soon as I crossed the finish line I was skinned “goose, greeting the fans who have been really fantastic in giving us their support. The goal is the podium, I will give everything to start well and keep the first position, trying to keep away Verstappen“. See also Stop for Feldi: now Napoli have free rein

speak leclerc — Charles Leclerc dreamed of being in Carlos’s place, but in the end he smiled as he watched the joy of the Ferrari crowd in the grandstand: “There’s a bit of disappointment because I felt I could take pole, but I’m still very happy with Sainz’s result – said the Monegasque – I have fantastic sensations, I’m a little disappointed with the lack of pole, but seeing Sainz in first position still makes me happy. I did some good qualifying, even if the missed slipstream in Q3 probably cost me a position. I thank the fans so much, they are truly incredible and will give us a good push to try and finish first and second with Sainz”.