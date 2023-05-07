The Spaniard will start from the second row in Miami: “Difficult qualifying, I think we did our best.” The team principal: “Leclerc was looking for pole, it can’t be said that he pushed too much. Now reset, the pace is good”

– Miami (Florida, USA)

“It was a complicated qualifying session, the feeling with the tires on the asphalt was difficult. The strong winds made it difficult to drive our cars”. She stated it Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), third at the end of qualifying for the Miami GP. “Third place? It’s our goal, I don’t think we could have done better – admits the Spaniard – Tomorrow I think degradation plays an important role together with the heat. Getting on the podium will be a good result. The Red Bulls are very fast, for everyone the others will be a good fight”.

speak vasseur — The team principal Fred Vasseur he didn’t want to hurt Leclerc for the mistake that will cost the Monegasque a start from the fourth row: “I think he was at the limit, in the first lap he had the best time in the first sector. A pity, it went the way it went, he certainly had the I’m stepping to be on the front row. The mistake? When you’re fighting for pole position it’s normal to push, you can’t say that today he pushed too much. Often when we had problems, Charles hit pole position in pushing, that’s okay “. See also The boos at Origi, the mistake of Rebic: Milan, the flop of the second lines

reset — “Obviously I don’t want to say that it’s positive – said Vasseur – but it’s better than finishing a qualifying with regrets for not pushing. The race? Let’s see the weather, the forecasts aren’t good. The car? The pace right from the start it was good, it was what we expected. Now we’ll try to reassemble. What’s new? The cars were fine, we need to reset and get ready for tomorrow’s GP.”