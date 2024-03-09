by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz underwent surgery for appendicitis

Carlos Sainz he fought as best he could this weekend, and you have to believe him when he said on Thursday that he wasn't 100%. He also struggles to understand how the Spaniard managed to carry out two sessions without problems on a circuit like Jeddah, which demands a lot from the body but also from the head: maximum attention is needed to avoid being caught unprepared by the blind curves of the Saudi track.

The Ferrari driver, who was already feeling unwell on Wednesday, held out in the first two free practices, but yesterday he woke up with even more pain. The diagnosis of appendicitis precluded him from spending the rest of the weekend, forcing him to undergo an operation.

The social post

Appendix surgery is nothing new in the Sainz family. This is the post about Instagram #55 recalled how his father Carlos, fresh winner of the Dakar, also underwent the same operation in 1985.

Towards Melbourne

Sainz's luck is that there will be no races next weekend. The next one is in Melbourne, closing the weekend from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th March. At the moment there are no negative signs in this sense, and it is to be believed that the Ferrari driver will do everything to be present in Australia, just as he did everything to race in Saudi Arabia.