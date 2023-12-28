The dream of the 'cuarta'

In a world of motorsport where there are more and more champions willing to extend their careers by challenging age limits, Carlos Sainz sr. represents aabsolute excellence, difficult to replicate. The Spanish champion, father of Ferrari's Sainz, is preparing – to 61 years of age – to face his 17th participation in the Dakar rally. The two-time WRC world champion, considered one of the best drivers of all times, has already won the desert marathon on three occasions and with three different manufacturers.

The one in 2024 will be his third participation at the wheel of Audiwhich finally aims to establish itself with the electrical project of RS Q e-tron launched at the end of 2020. An adventure that in the last two editions gave Sainz three stage victories but also many accidents and technical problems, so much so that in the 2023 edition the Spanish legend had to raise the white flag ahead of time, missing the finish line for the first time since 2017.

Stress test ahead of Saudi Arabia

On your official profile Twitter/X Sainz showed his to the public last training sessions before leaving for Saudi Arabia, which will be the venue for the most famous rally raid for the fifth consecutive edition. Sainz underwent, among other things, a intense electrocardiogram under stress concluded with a value of 176 beats per minute. “Today we can say that everything is really ready for the Dakar, after having done the stress test“, commented the Audi representative.

“Everything is fine, the 'internal adjustments' are perfect – the Madrid champion joked, talking about his physical condition – I produced more watts than ever. Dakar, we are coming!“. “This is like the state of charge of the battery – Sainz then explained to the camera, as soon as he finished his test on the exercise bike – just like we have to keep an eye on the battery charge all day, here we see how charged the batteries are“. A perfect boost to realize the dream of the 'cuarta'.