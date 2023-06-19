Remount in parallel

Behind his team-mate at the start – after the penalty collected for the impeding committed in qualifying – and behind his team-mate also at the finish, at the end of a parallel comeback. Carlos Sainz’s race was practically the mirror image of Charles Leclerc’s, even if he always lived behind his sister Ferrari, despite the fact that in the first phase of the race there had been an approach from the Spaniard towards the driver from the Principality. But the Ferrari pit wall needed to monitor the pace of the two SF-23s with extreme attention and blocked any possibility of a ‘derby’ on the track in the bud.

Perez rejected

After the only pit stop made by the Ferraris there was, for a few laps, the fear that Sergio Perez could get close to car #55. However, the Spaniard was very good at resisting on hard tyres, immediately rejecting the ambitions of approach by Perez and keeping the Mexican at a safe distance for the entire final stint.

Final thrill

Only in the last few laps did some fears arise for Sainz, with the Madrid-born son of art having to manage a small mishap with the clutch. “In the final stages I had a problem with the clutch which touched my leg and made me lose time in the middle of the corner – Sainz himself explained to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I opened the clutch and it was as if the car stopped”.

“It happened to me two or three times – added the Spanish again – But other than that I haven’t had any other problems. I was doing well with the medium compound, while I struggled more with the hard. There was less grip and the car moved more on the curbs, but I’m happy with our pace and pace.”. Thanks to this fifth place and the retirement of George Russell Sainz has now hoisted himself in fifth position in the championship standingswith a three-point margin over the Englishman from Mercedes.