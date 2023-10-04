Sainz charges the Ferrari

Over the last five weekends, the Ferrari he at least “drawed” against Mercedes. At Spa the two teams scored 24 points, while between Zandvoort and Suzuka the SF-23 always did better than the W14. From the -56 with which the Red team approached the Dutch Grand Prix we have arrived at the current -20: the 36 points nibbled away from its rivals give the Maranello Scuderia and the drivers hopes of second place.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz they want to carry out the overtaking operation against Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and therefore confirm the 2022 ranking, with Red Bull in front and Ferrari second force. The Spaniard even defines second place among the constructors as the main objective of the season.

Sainz’s words

“I think Mercedes has no longer developed. Usually in these races the focus is on next year’s car. That’s what we did, we had one last improvement in Japan, which wasn’t very big, but the 2024 car is decided, is in the wind tunnel and trying to improve. It’s the only thing you can focus on right now“These were his words at the press conference. “Finishing second in the Constructors’ World Championship is the main objective, because in the last few races we managed to reduce the gap to Mercedes. The big unknown is Las Vegas, while in Mexico we suffered; In Qatar it will be tough, in Austin it will be a little better“.

“On a personal level, I’m just about getting positive results, making the most of the car like I’m doing and being ready if the opportunity for a podium or a win presents itself, but with this car we don’t know if it can come or not. To finish third, both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso would need to have several zerosand I don’t see two world champions constantly making mistakes, with the experience they have“.