A few days ago it was made official closure of the Volition studio after more than thirty years of activity. The decision was made during the evaluation of the new strategic and operational objectives due to the restructuring of the group embracer.

After this news, many fans wondered what would happen to Volition-branded IPs like Saints Row And Red Faction, as the closure of the studio would certainly have consequences for the future of these franchises. In this sense, Deep Silver has recently expressed itself on the matter.

In the very short statement published by the publisher on Twitter/X it was revealed that Volition’s IPs will continue to live thanks to Plaiona company formerly known as Koch Media.

Our thoughts go out to everyone at @DSVolition, past and present. We’re incredibly grateful for their unforgettable work on Saints Row and Red Faction, whose IPs will live on at @PLAION https://t.co/15PKDs2kpc — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) September 1, 2023

So even though the Volition studio is closed forever, its intellectual properties they will continue to existeven if they will be managed by different development teams.

The silver lining of this story is that these franchises, in the hands of other teams, could receive new lifebloodthis also in the light of thecritical and public failure of the reboot of Saints Row own developed by Volition.