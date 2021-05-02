Saints Row The Third Remastered hits Steam on 22nd May.

Confirmation comes from the official Saints Row Twitter account.

Yes May 22 – Saints Row (@SaintsRow) April 28, 2021

The Saints Row The Third remaster came out in May 2020 on console and PC via the Epic Games Store. Now Epic’s standard one year of PC exclusivity is up, Volition’s game can hit Steam.

Digital Foundry called Saints Row The Third Remastered “exceptional” as part of its analysis. The video, below, sees Digital Foundry do its thing with the game.

Everything you need to know about the Saints Row The Third remaster in video form. All consoles covered!

“You’ve got to give credit where it’s due – against all expectations, the new remaster of Saints Row The Third isn’t just good, it’s very special indeed,” Digtial Foundry’s John Linneman said.

Saints Row: The Third first launched in November 2011 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It later came to Nintendo Switch in May 2019, before hitting PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22nd May 2020 in remastered form.

The next installment of Saints Row “deep in development”, according to THQ Nordic, but it has yet to reveal the game. Perhaps we’ll see it at this year’s E3.