Saints Row: The Third Remastered is getting some improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series next week, with a free upgrade that will bring these console versions to the same standard as the “PC edition at high settings”.

Arriving on 25th May, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S upgrade will allow the game’s engine to “run at a much higher performance, bringing improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware.” The press release from Deep Silver explains this will bring framerates up to 60fps with dynamic 4k resolution.

Xbox Series S users will be able to choose between two modes depending on how they want the game to run. There’s Performance Mode, in which gameplay is locked at 60fps with 1080p resolution, or Beauty Mode, which provides an upscaled 4k resolution but a framerate of 30fps. PlayStation 5 users, meanwhile, get Activities support and a “subtle signature Saints purple glow on the DualSense controller”. I guess you’d have to get the new black DualSense controller if you wanted the full Saints Row color scheme.

The upgrade will be free for all existing owners of Saints Row: The Third Remastered who want to upgrade from their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. For those wanting new ways to try out the remaster on PC, meanwhile, that’s set to launch on Steam and GOG this Saturday on 22nd May (following a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity).

Digital Foundry was seriously impressed by the remaster when it launched on PC, PS4 and Xbox One last year, praising its detail-rich artwork and revamped lighting. Hopefully the new console versions will similarly dazzle – or is that just the bright purple glow from my DualSense?