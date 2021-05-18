While fans are still waiting for news of a Saints Row 5 that seems to never arrive, now Saints Row the Third Remastered announces its version for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. This is how he has given it to know the official page of the video game saga, which has offered the first details, starting with the release date. Will be the 25 of May when fans of this crazy open-world action title can once again embark on the adventure in the best conditions it has ever offered on consoles. And it is that Volition has detailed what improvements this new version of the game will bring with it.
“Improvements made to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions include an increase in the frame rate at 60 fps and one dynamic 4K resolutionwhile Xbox Series S gamers can choose between Performance (60fps and 1080p) and Beauty (30fps, 4K) modes. Of course, this version will also take advantage of the SSDs in the new consoles to offer much faster loading times ”, says the official information offered by those responsible for Saints Row.
Analysis of Saints Row The Third Remastered
Likewise, the statement on its website confirms that the next-gen version of Saints Row The Third Remastered will be free for all those who already have the original title, which arrived last year on Xbox One as a remastering of the original Xbox 360. It is also noted that the new version will match the Ultra PC settings, so we will be facing the best possible version of the game on consoles. Remember that this new edition will arrive next and imminent May 25, as a new appetizer before the premiere of a Saints Row 5 that is still surrounded by unknowns.
