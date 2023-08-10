Deep Silver and Volition have announced that the third DLC expansion for Saints Row is now available. The release of the new DLC follows a free patch that brought the game to the new Vallejo district. Saints Row will also release on Steam on August 24th. A Song Of Ice And Dust, this is the title of the DLC, is an all-new tale set in the Vallejo district. Players will experience the climax of the Saints Row Dustmoot story, an adventure of two “enemies” (the Boss and Gwen) who, despite their differences, still hate each other very much. After a brutal and bloody betrayal of the Dustlanders, the two will join forces to defend the Dustfaire from the Ice Queen and the Frostlanders, with shots of paintball. The DLC includes five new campaign missions, a new enemy faction (the Frostlanders), four new vehicles, weapons, and more than 20 outfits and other cosmetic items. This is followed by the third free update of the game, which includes a completely new district for all players, as well as further fixes and improvements to the game experience. A Song of Ice and Dust is available for purchase immediately and is also included in the Saints Row Expansion Pass.