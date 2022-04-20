The Saints Row series has always been known to the world not only for its memorable recklessness but above all for the eccentric and hilarious sandbox dynamics thanks to which the player had total freedom in creating absurd and bizarre situations.

In 2021 we were able to witness some trailers and gameplay sequences of the expected reboot of the franchise, and from what we had seen on that occasion the game seemed to want to take on a vaguely more serious and realistic tone, while maintaining the spectacularity of the chases and the firefights with rival gangs.

Considering how the new reboot would surely have focused many of its creative resources on the sandbox mechanics responsible for the series’ fortune, it is not surprising that after a long period of communication inactivity, the development team has returned to talk about Saints Row with one showcase of about twenty minutes all dedicated to the very deep range of crazy customizations with which players will be able to make their protagonist, weapons, racing cars and all the members of his gang unique.

When you are reading these lines the showcase will be over a few minutes ago but we have had the privilege of assisting you a few days in advance to find out all the details related to customization in the new Saints Row, ready to tell you about the thousand ways in which we will be able to express the our personality grappling with the conquest of the very hot Santo Ileso.



In full Saints Row style, the editor will be particularly effective in creating monstrous or deformed combinations.

The showcase opened with a long introduction dedicated to the editor of the protagonist who, as we could imagine, is really profound and guarantees to modify every little detail of the character. From the shape of the face to that of the body, from hair dyes and facial hair to the color of the skin, we will have maximum freedom of choice in shaping the features of our hero.

Saints Row Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Availability: August 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X

Starting from some presets, which obviously include a whole series of combinations that are nothing short of picturesque, it will be possible to model the individual parts of the face freehand through many sliders, even going so far as to create asymmetrical faces or those characterized by clumsy and cartoony connotations. Eyes and teeth can be customized with several dozen different designs, and naturally the editor foresees an avalanche of tattoos and scars that can be applied to both the face and the body of the character.

The protagonist of a Saints Row, we know, can deviate a lot from the classic aesthetic canons shared by most of the heroes in video games, and in this sense it is not surprising the presence of many changes to the physique and constitution of the character, of which we will also be able to modify size and shape of the genitals and any breasts, regardless of the gender we have chosen. The new open world of Volition will give us total freedom of choice, whether you want to play as a young bodybuilder with a sculpted physique or as a balding and portly middle-aged man.

During the adventure we will also have access to a multitude of clothing items, which can be unlocked as we continue in the criminal conquest of Santo Ileso. Also in this case, it will always be possible to dress and show off a classic and inconspicuous look, but on the contrary there are many eccentric choices with which to make your outfit unique.



By pairing quirky clothing with eclectic characters, the results will sometimes be nothing short of spectacular.

Hats, masks, jackets and t-shirts, but also integral swimsuits and different pieces of underwear: as seen in the showcase the possibilities will be almost endless, all at our disposal to create a unique character of its kind.

What sense would it have made to implement such a wide range of customizations, if the new Saints Row hadn’t given the possibility to the players to express themselves in an eccentric way also in other fields of the street criminal life? Fortunately, in addition to modifying the appearance and look of the protagonist in detail, the title of Volition will also guarantee the possibility of significantly customizing the arsenal and vehicles of our gang.

Saints Row, by itself, will include a huge variety of vehicles, some of them already particularly extravagant, but will allow each to draw on a long series of aesthetic and performance changes. If the possibility of traveling the streets of Santo Ileso with a hot dog van or with a Flying Dutchman on four wheels does not sound bizarre enough, you will still have the opportunity to customize each vehicle with a very large one. number of paints, including animated ones, and with different pieces of additional bodywork, although at the moment we do not know which and how many modifications will be available for each car.

The player’s creative freedom also extends to the protagonist’s weapons, which can be retouched with a wide range of decals, which can also be applied to individual parts of the muzzle. The most interesting thing about this segment of the showcase is the possibility of applying new skins to the weapons, for example transforming a rocket launcher into a guitar case and an assault rifle into an umbrella, just to give a couple of examples. Also in this case, players will be able to alter their gaming experience in the smallest details, in what will ultimately be a gigantic sandbox playground for the user’s use and consumption.



Saints Row will include all kinds of transportation including cars, boats and aircraft. But if the pirate spirit rises, why not opt ​​for a Flying Fryer?

The last part of the live focused on the gang’s hideout, which will serve as an armory and a meeting place for the other members of the Saints gang. The lair can house some unique collectibles that can be collected while exploring Santo Ileso, although it is not yet clear how deep the customization of the hideout will be in the new Saints Row.

Even gang members, of course, will be able to adopt a pre-established style of dress so that the whole group aligns with a specific theme. Whether you want to start a stylish new branch of the Peaky Blinders or a messy bunch of criminals dressed in animal costumes, in Saints Row the choice will be ours alone.

The good news, which we are sure will spark the excitement of many, is that the development team is looking forward to delivering the deep character editor of Saints Row into the hands of the players, which will be available somehow before the launch. game release, set for next 23 August. It does not seem that we will already have some details on the editor’s publication window today, but Volition’s willingness to give a taste of the customization of the new Saints Row to everyone is to be commended, before the official release.



The gang hideout can also resonate with the gang style through some customizations.

With the arrival of the first heat we are entering that time of year that is historically full of announcements related to video games, and if we consider that the release of the title is set for the summer, we could bet that we will be able to receive more soon. details on this awaited reboot of the series. August is around the corner, and Santo Ileso is waiting for us.