Volition published a new trailer from Saints Rowcalled Like a Boss and dedicated to customization. The video is basically a long roundup of characters dressed in different ways, driving unlikely vehicles and wielding colorful weapons.

The functions of the very powerful are also shown quickly character editor included, which really allows you to change the look of your avatar as you want.

Of course, there is no shortage of game sequences, all aimed at showing the variety offered by the editor. In short, it seems that the new Saints Row will be the title of the most customizable series ever, in terms of aesthetics.

It should be emphasized that not only the characters will be modifiable, but also the vehicles and weapons, if it had not been understood.

Let’s read the official description of the movie:

We know how long you’ve been waiting for this moment: here we are, baby, it’s time to customize! Finally we can make you really understand what we mean by #SiiIlCapoDiTe Himself. Rise to power with the Saints using our coolest customization set ever! Includes:

Head customization – Body, face, hair, clothes and everything you need to become who (or WHAT) you want. Be your own boss. Take it all.

Vehicle customization – Fans of mechanics will love vehicle customization, which is not limited to aesthetics, but includes upgrades, special abilities and even the roar of the engine!

Weapon customization – Yes, you can also change the look of your paraphernalia, change its color, pattern, decal, material or just make your favorite piece of equipment look like something else.

Headquarters and city – It is up to you to decorate that dilapidated church as you see fit. As you get more powerful, your HQ gets more and more gorgeous, but you will be the one to add the finishing touches to make it truly yours. Together with you transforming yourself into the most badass criminal around, the city changes too: by building your criminal enterprises wherever you want, you will literally change the skyline of Santo Ileso.



Saints and friends – You can change the appearance of your Saints recruits, as well as that of your friends, thanks to a variety of unlockable outfits. You have to make sure everyone is up to the challenge, right?